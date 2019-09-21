‘This Is Us’ cast takes in the merriment at Entertainment Weekly’s Emmys party

Cameras flashed as Mandy Moore met up with three of her TV children from “This Is Us” -- Parker Bates, Niles Fitch and Mackenzie Hancsicsak -- after making her way into Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood for Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmys soiree.

Not only is Moore one of the show’s seven actors nominated for Emmys — in her case, as lead actress in a drama series — but “This Is Us” is also up for top drama series.

Susan Kelechi Watson at the 2019 pre-Emmys party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

The show was well-represented at Friday’s shindig. Also on the scene were supporting actor nominee Chris Sullivan, guest actor nominee Michael Angarano and lead actor nominee Sterling K. Brown with his real wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and TV wife Susan Kelechi Watson.

Advertisement

Throughout the evening, stars streamed nonstop into the hotel, crowding onto sofas and spilling out onto the terrace, which offered not only breathing space and relief from the noise level, but also a panoramic view of Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

Lea Michele at the 2019 pre-Emmys party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

At the party, there was also a table elaborately set for dinner. However, makeup, courtesy of L’Oréal Paris, the party’s presenting sponsor, was on the plates instead of food.

Camrus Johnson, from left, Billy Porter and Laverne Cox at the 2019 pre-Emmys party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. (Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Advertisement

Outside, Retta of “Parks and Recreation” and “Good Girls” sank into a banquette, and inside, Poppy Montgomery talked of her new show, “Reef Break,” and lamented the end of “Game of Thrones.”

From “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” came supporting actress nominee Marin Hinkle and Luke Kirby, already named a winner as guest artist for a comedy series.

William Jackson Harper, from left, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto of "The Good Place" at the 2019 pre-Emmys party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. (Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Lead actor nominees Billy Porter of “Pose” and Jared Harris of “Chernobyl” also made the scene, as did lead actress nominee Joey King of “The Act,” supporting actor nominee Asante Blackk of “When They See Us” and guest actress nominee Laverne Cox of “Orange is the New Black.”

Ross Mathews, left, and Nina West at the 2019 pre-Emmys party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. (Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Also spotted in the crowd were Lea Michele, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Rhea Seehorn, Kelly Osbourne, William Jackson Harper, Kevin Pollak, Marg Helgenberger, Christie Brinkley and others.