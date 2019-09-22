How nominee Billy Porter got his glowing skin for the Emmys

Emmy nominee Billy Porter is poised to shine at Sunday’s Emmys in more ways than one. He wore a custom 1970s-inspired shimmery black-and-white suit by Michael Kors Collection and a hat by Stephen Jones millinery on the carpet, and his complexion has a glow thanks to his skin-care preparation with esthetician Sarah Akram.

“Everyone knows Billy likes to wow on the red carpet with the most amazing avant-garde looks,” Akram said in an email on Saturday. “I knew his skin had to look as radiant as his style and personality.”

Not only is Porter nominated for lead actor for his portrayal of MC Pray Tell in the groundbreaking FX drama series “Pose,” but he’s also presenting onstage.

Anticipating the lights, photos, HDTV and Southern California heat, the Washington, D.C.,-based Akram said she decided to use her signature luxury treatment on his naturally beautiful skin. “This treatment begins with a double cleanse and a customized facial massage, using my butterfly technique that I personally designed for lifting and sculpting,” she said. “I utilized cutting-edge technologies, including microcurrents, ultrasound-based sonophoresis and LED therapy that focus on contouring, tightening, brightening and rejuvenating his skin on a cellular level.”

The products she used on Porter, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, were all made by Environ, including the brand’s pre-cleanser and gel cleanser, AVST hydrating clay masque and C-Quence eye gel and antioxidant defense crème.

In Pray Tell’s ball culture, if the category were healthy, radiant glow, Porter would score 10s all around.