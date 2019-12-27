Leveling up your fitness in 2020? Here are 4 new places that can help

As we turn the page on 2019, we have a chance to get a jump on those inevitable New Year’s resolutions. Here are four places that are expanding their offerings to help you do just that:

The new Monarch Athletic Club in West Hollywood is designed to be more than a place to do some crunches. Instead, said chief executive and founding physician Dr. Ryan M. Greene, it should be a “one-stop shop for health and wellness optimizing.”

The 5,800-square-foot facility offers largely private training as well as small-group yoga and Pilates classes. Members also can access services like sports massages, IV therapy and metabolic panel testing. Also on-site: a medical-grade cold plunge pool, an infrared sauna and treatment tables for acupuncture and chiropractic services.

“We wanted to offer a comprehensive wellness program based on the key foundational pillars of preventative health and wellness, based on how you move, how you eat, how you take care of your body and recover,” Greene said.

Advertisement

On joining, Greene evaluates each member to develop a personalized workout regimen, which is appraised every three months. Luxe add-ons include workout clothes, a laundry service and a daily smoothie. Of course, that all comes at a price.

Info: Monthly memberships start at $1,000. 8730 W. Sunset Blvd. monarchweho.com

::

Pilates instructor Erika Bloom recently expanded her Los Angeles studio to include bodywork offerings. (Erika Bloom Pilates)

Advertisement

Erika Bloom, a sought-after Pilates instructor with studios in New York, Connecticut and Turks & Caicos, recently doubled the size of her Los Angeles location to offer a range of bodywork services.

In early November, Bloom inaugurated the expanded 2,000-square-foot Brentwood studio — twice the original size — offering treatments including acupuncture and nutritional consulting, as well as Rolfing, a type of bodywork that focuses on deep tissue.

“Everything here is done as a customized program and all one-on-one,” Bloom said. “We always start everything with an evaluation to see what’s going on in someone’s body and what changes need to be made.” Bloom suggests thrice-weekly Pilates sessions, although she says that some of her celebrity clients come in daily.

Info: $130 an hour for one-on-one Pilates sessions. Packages available. 11611 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 545, erikabloompilates.com

::

Made by Pilates is a new studio in Highland Park. (Made by Pilates)

Just unveiled in the Highland Park neighborhood is Made by Pilates, a studio offering 50 classes a week formatted by former New York Pilates instructor Jamie Ehrlich.

“I was looking for an area that had a community feel,” Ehrlich said. “I found a space where I could have a big, beautiful lounge that felt cozy and people could hang out and have some locally made kombucha.”

Advertisement

The studio, which opened in early December, has 12 Pilates reformer machines in the main area as well as a private room for one-on-one sessions. The classes are for mixed levels, Ehrlich said.

“They are challenging but not impossible, and there is a specific flow that is aimed at giving real results very fast,” she said. Although the classical reformer is used, Ehrlich said the classes are “more fast-paced and athletic. You get a full-body workout. It’s not just slow and stretchy.” The exercises also use balls, weights, resistance bands and jump boards.

Info: Membership is $249 for monthly unlimited. A single class is $36. Packages available. 117 N. Ave. 59. madebypilates.com

::

At the Pharos Athletic Club in Echo Park, workouts emphasize mechanics, strength and conditioning. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Pharos Athletic Club, a family-owned gym that opened in Los Angeles in 2017, is unveiling its third expansion in two years — on Jan. 1, of course.

“We have more members who have different needs and wants, and so we are expanding to cater to a broader experience and improve everyone’s training,” said owner Pieter Vodden.

Now coming in at 22,000 square feet — triple what it started as — the new space will offer equipment intended for targeted needs such as improving cardiovascular strength. There is also a new dumbbell room and a conditioning area for people who are recovering from injury and looking to get back into fitness. Classes run to strength training, boxing, indoor cycling, yoga and Pilates.

Advertisement

“The best training comes with multiplicity,” Vodden said. “We have a range of offerings to get maximum results and longevity. Everything works, but nothing works forever. We have a broad spectrum of fitness options so you are constantly challenged with varying platforms.”

Info: Membership starts at $149 a month. 1316 Glendale Blvd. jointhepac.fit