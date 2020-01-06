Golden Globes 2020: Our six favorite standout beauty and hair trends

Farewell finger waves and long voluminous pageant curls. So long spider lashes, intense smokey eye makeup and cakey crimson lips (or a combination of all of these). Old Hollywood hair and makeup proved rightfully to be a thing of the past at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

This year, red-carpet beauty followed suit of how women wear makeup in a street-style shot or on the runway — or a version of it anyway.

Red-carpet beauty is officially more aligned with the fashion world than a Hollywood glam bubble. And that’s a good thing.

Golden Globes winner Michelle Williams, left, and Thomas Kail attend the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Williams was on-trend with her hair and makeup. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Hair on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet was sleek and minimal. Makeup offered modern takes on classic techniques, and the outcome heightened the fashion-forward designer looks worn by many of the celebrities in attendance.

Here are our Top 6 takeaway beauty and hair trends from the Golden Globes that easily can be adopted for an everyday look.

A neat, sleek bob

Tiffany Haddish attends the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Beloved by fashion insiders, bloggers and celebrities, the ear lobe-grazing bob was a ubiquitous hair trend at the Golden Globes. Zoey Deutch, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Michelle Williams and Reese Witherspoon all wore their hair short and stick straight and with a clean and deliberate deep side part that resulted in an angular and almost sculptural finish.

A pared-down smokey eye

Golden Globes winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kate McKinnon and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a modern take on the traditional smokey eye. Deep, dark and with full sets of lashes, the technique used here was more angular and shaded to make the eyes look wide and open.

The bun factor

Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost attend the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Lopez wore an ornate top knot in the way only she could. It consisted of multiple rows of braids piled atop her head in a neat bun. Scarlett Johansson chose a more understated version in the form of a traditional bun that was perfectly clean, sleek and pulled away from her face.

The dressy headband

Beanie Feldstein, left, and Sharon Lyn Chalkin attend the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Feldstein is wearing a stylish of-the-moment fashion trend, the dressy headband. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Headbands have been the hair accessory of the season and they managed to make it onto the Golden Globes’ red carpet. “Booksmart’s” Beanie Feldstein wore a navy-blue braided headband that matched her navy-blue off-the-shoulder gown. This is a sign that the hair accessory is likely to continue as a trend for casual and dressy occasions.

The perfect cat eye

Charlize Theron attends the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A classic look that always comes with a lot of charm, the cat eye that appeared at the Golden Globes was neat and dainty, unlike the thick ones seen on the face of Sophia Loren decades ago. Charlize Theron’s cat-eye eyeliner was a subtle but statement-making flick and proves the modern take doesn’t have to be over-the-top to be effective.

Brad Pitt’s hair

Golden Globes winner Brad Pitt attends the 77th Golden Globe Awards. His hair spoke volumes. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

It wasn’t so much a trend as it was an homage. Not quite overly slicked back but more wind-swept perfection, Brad Pitt’s hair was a gravity-defying coif that was quintessential movie star and solidifies his place as a Hollywood heartthrob.