Independent Spirit Awards: Our top 10 favorite looks

Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez and Jeremy O. Harris at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica.
Renee Zellweger, from left, Jennifer Lopez and Jeremy O. Harris are some of the standout dressers Feb. 8 at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica.
(Amy Sussman / Getty Images; Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)
By Khanh T.L. Tran
Feb. 8, 2020
7:23 PM
Jennifer Lopez, Jon Hamm and other celebrities brightened the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica in a panoply of playful prints and vibrant colors.

Fresh off a buzzworthy half-time performance at last week’s Super Bowl in Miami, Lopez proved she’s every inch a movie star — even without an Oscar nomination for her role in “Hustlers” — in a sparkly turtleneck belted under a floor-grazing fuchsia skirt by Valentino.

“Think pink” was the idea behind America Ferrera’s jacket and dress from Self-Portrait. Jon Hamm veered darker toward burgundy for his head-to-toe look from Brunello Cucinelli.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Fresh from Tom Ford’s fashion show in Hollywood on Friday night, Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday.
(Taylor Hill / FilmMagic)
A parade of prints could be seen on other actresses. There were cherries (Idina Menzel in Michael Kors Collection); flowers (Mindy Kaling in Carolina Herrera); hand-drawn lips (Rachel Brosnahan in Brandon Maxwell); and embroidered leaves (Olivia Wilde in Fendi). In a prelude to Valentine’s Day, Zazie Beetz seemed smitten with the heart print on her white dress by Rodarte, which bloomed with a big ruffle on the single right sleeve.

The directors and writers didn’t let the thespians grab all the attention. Lulu Wang, director of “The Farewell,” melded style and sustainability in a pear-green gown hand-draped out of recycled taffeta by Prabal Gurung. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who has taken Broadway by storm with “Slave Play,” caught people’s eye in a yellow-on-tan suit with cropped pants and a fresh ikat print.

For celebrities who preferred neutral shades in white and black, texture and architectural details helped them to stand out. Emily Ratajkowski’s black mini dress by Versace featured draped round shoulders. The exaggerated collar of Renee Zellweger’s black retro-style suit by Christian Dior Haute Couture appeared to be folded over her lithe frame. And Hunter Schafer resembled a hipster angel in a finely pleated white dress by Loewe with notched Malone Souliers boots.

But who made our list? Here are our top 10 looks from the Independent Spirit Awards.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez wore a Valentino turtleneck and skirt with accessories from Judith Leiber, Jimmy Choo and Casadei.

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.
(AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan wore a Brandon Maxwell bralette and skirt and Chloe Gosselin sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski chose a mini dress and gladiator sandals from Versace with Pomellato jewelry.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Renee Zellweger at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)

Renee Zellweger wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture suit.

Zazie Beetz at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Zazie Beetz at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(AFP/Getty Images)

Zazie Beetz wore a Rodarte dress.

Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer wore a Loewe dress and Malone Souliers boots.

America Ferrera
America Ferrera at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)
America Ferrera wore a Self-Portrait dress and jacket with an Edie Parker bag.

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde wore a Fendi gown and Jennifer Meyer Jewelry earrings.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Cocktail Reception
Jon Hamm at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)

Jon Hamm wore a full look by Brunello Cucinelli.

Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
(Getty Images)

“Slave Play” playwright Jeremy O. Harris wore a yellow-on-tan suit with cropped pants.

Khanh T.L. Tran
