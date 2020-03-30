Culver City’s Platform offering curbside pickup for your feel-good treats, WFH cravings

The swift and harsh economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many small businesses and restaurants to get creative in an effort to stay open.

Nurseries are selling houseplants and victory garden staples curbside. Elite restaurants are offering takeout, groceries, farm boxes, even cocktails to go.

Starting today, Platform, the Culver City shopping center, is offering drive-through pickup of select items from many of its independent boutiques and restaurants. Order online, and purchases will be waiting when you arrive, with all proceeds benefiting the vendors and not Platform.

Feel-good items include a DIY pizza kit from Roberta’s; wine, beer and alcohol from Flask and Field’s Miriam Yoo; Van Leeuwen ice cream; WFH supplies from Poketo; and Parachute bathrobes. There are also produce boxes from County Line Harvest.

Poketo’s Ted Vadakan said he and wife Angie Myung, whom we profiled last year, have been forced to close all four of their stores temporarily and furlough their staff. “We have had to make tough decisions so that we can survive after this is over,” Myung said. “We are trying to drive as much traffic as we can to our website. Our community has been so supportive. It’s nice to see the community come out and support us and other small businesses.”

Platform’s drive-through service will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s how it works: Order and pay online at PlatformDriveThrough.com, wait 45 minutes, then pick up your goods from a sanitized table or have an attendant place them in your car. (A spokewoman for Platform said CDC guidelines are being followed, including the use of commercial grade disinfectants, gloves and social distancing.) A small percentage of proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels.

Parachute bathrobes will be available for curbside pickup.

Here is a full list of the participating businesses:

Food / Drink

-- Roberta’s: pizzas, DIY pizza kits, dry pasta, wine

-- County Line Harvest: produce boxes

-- Van Leeuwen: pints of ice cream

-- Flask and Field: wine club boxes, beer, a la carte liquor, home mixology set

-- Bondi Harvest: takeout, fresh frozen family meal kits, at-home boxes

-- Loqui: tacos, tortillas, pantry chips, salsa, guacamole, Mexican wine and craft beer

-- Pop’s Bagels: half dozen and dozen bagels, schmear, bake at-home bagels

-- Loria Stern: edible-flower cookies, granola

Rolling Greens will offer houseplants and garden kits curbside. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Goods

-- Rolling Greens: plant-your-own garden sets, small houseplants

-- Aesop: hand soap, body lotion, skincare

-- P.S. I Made This: limited edition creative family time boxes

-- Wild Child Party: at-home birthday kits for kids, at-home gender reveal kits, balloons

-- Tom Dixon: candles, bookmarks, pillow cases

-- Maison Kitsune: sweaters, records, scents

-- Monocle: publications, notebooks, desk items

-- Poketo: WFH (working from home) office supplies

-- Parachute: classic bathrobes

-- The Optimist Men’s: clothing essentials, sundries

-- Maker’s Mess: at-home watercolor kits

-- Lifehood: at-home massage tools, Lord Jones CBD goods

-- Promised Land: simple sunglasses, reading glasses

-- Heyday: at-home facial kits, a la carte apothecary

-- Modern Society: incense, crystals, sweats, spring pieces

-- Shades of Grey: simple shirts, sweats, jumpsuits

-- Apothia: candles, hand soap, hand lotion

-- Prism Boutique: home and bath feel-goodery

-- Res Ipsa: house slippers, pillows

-- Tikva Health: CBD products

Info:

What: Platform Drive Through

Where: 3920 Landmark St., Culver City

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Website: PlatformDriveThrough.com

