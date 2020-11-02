How to relax during election week and do something other than doomscrolling

Take a deep breath.

Election day is almost here — and with it, sky-high stress levels for just about everyone.

The temptation to spend the next 48 hours refreshing Twitter or a preferred polling site is strong. But if you want to retain some semblance of sanity, resist.

Because whatever the outcome of the election, you’ll hear about it. Beyond casting your ballot and making sure your friends and family have done the same, there isn’t a ton you can do right now. So take care of yourself.

“People are freaking out, and they’re so burnt out with election stuff,” said Ana Lilia , a guided meditation and breathwork instructor in Los Angeles.

Lilia offered some immediate things you can do to, if not relax, at least take a small step back from feeling like your bloodstream is 90% adrenaline.

Bubble up. Saying “just meditate” can actually be anxiety-inducing for some people, because we worry we’re doing it wrong. And anxiety is the opposite of what we want right now. Instead, try some relaxing visualizations. Before doing something stressful, Lilia says she tells her clients to visualize putting themselves in a bubble: “It’s just this energetic boundary so that whenever they’re going to open up that email or turn on the TV, it doesn’t feel like it’s knocking them over.” Another visualization she recommends: Imagining yourself sitting on the ground or in a tree, growing roots and connecting to the Earth. If you do want to try some more involved meditation, Headspace’s offer for free subscriptions for people in L.A. County is still active.

Mental stress causes physical stress, and loosening up your sack of meat and bones can help relax that brain it’s chauffeuring around. As you scroll Twitter, pay attention to what your body is doing. Is your breath getting shallow? Are your shoulders hunched up around your ears? You won’t miss anything if you take a minute to do a few shoulder rolls and deep breaths. Lilia said to go outside, if you can, and feel the sun on your skin for a moment, or the grass under your feet. Ground your body in the physical world. Breathe. In, out, in, out. Even just 30 seconds of taking deep breaths and focusing only on the air entering and exiting your lungs will give you a boost, Lilia said. For an advanced technique, she said, try box breathing: Inhale for four seconds. Hold it for four seconds. Exhale for four seconds. Hold for four seconds before starting the inhale again. Or, if you prefer something more visual, follow along with this triangle breathing video .

Some more ideas and techniques for surviving this week:

