Food for Thought: How What We Eat Is Reshaping the Mental Health Conversation

Anxiety. Burnout. Depression.

They’re no longer just clinical terms; they’ve become part of everyday life. For a lot of people, especially younger generations, they’re the emotional background noise of a world that rarely takes a breath. Between work stress, digital overload, and a steady stream of bad news, it’s not surprising that so many are looking for ways to feel better. Therapy helps. So do mindfulness apps and medication. But lately, something else (something far more familiar) is getting another look: food.

Not just the food itself but the way we approach it. How we eat. What it means to us. And what it might be doing to our minds.

A new study is helping bring this conversation into focus. The GAIA Study: Connecting the Dots Between Burnout and Nutrition, conducted by the JIVINITI Research Program at the Virsa Foundation, surveyed more than 14,600 Americans. The goal was to explore how different eating habits affect stress, emotional resilience, and even recovery from illness.

The takeaway? People following a whole-food, plant-based (WFPB) or vegan diet were more likely to report stable moods and lower stress than those sticking with the Standard American Diet — known, somewhat ironically, as “SAD.”

“Our daily food choices can have a major impact on how we feel,” says Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes, President of the Virsa Foundation and head of the JIVINITI Research Program. “More than half of WFPB eaters in our study reported no stress at all. That’s not just interesting, it’s important.”

(Courtesy of the Virsa Foundation)

The Gut Check We’ve Been Ignoring

If you’re thinking this all sounds like wellness fluff, there’s actual science to back it up, starting with your gut.

The gastrointestinal tract plays a far bigger role in mental health than most people realize. At the center of it all is the gut microbiome: trillions of bacteria that regulate everything from digestion to inflammation to the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. In fact, nearly 90% of the body’s serotonin is made in the gut, not the brain.

“Your gut health is one of the most important predictors of your mental health,” says Dr. Shireen Kassam, founder of Plant-Based Health Professionals UK. “And your diet is what drives your gut health.”

Fiber-rich, plant-based diets support a diverse and balanced microbiome. Processed foods, on the other hand, especially those high in sugar, artificial additives, and saturated fats, can throw the system into disarray. When the microbiome is out of balance, so is your mood.

Mental Health, One Meal at a Time

The idea that food influences mood isn’t new, but it’s been getting more attention.

We already know that a nutrient-dense diet (think whole grains, leafy greens, beans, nuts, and lean proteins) can lower the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and other chronic conditions. However, recent research shows it may also help reduce the risk of depression and anxiety. The American Heart Association even highlights diet quality as an important factor in mental health.

It’s not just about cutting out the “bad” stuff like added sugars and saturated fats. It’s about consistently adding in the foods that help stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and keep our gut (and brain) in check.

Burnout Looks Different When You Eat Differently

According to the GAIA Study, people eating a mostly processed diet were far more likely to report feeling emotionally drained. About a third of them struggled with basic tasks or said they felt overwhelmed most days.

Meanwhile, those who prioritized whole, unprocessed foods were more likely to describe better focus, steadier moods, and even a sense of calm. “Food can either feed burnout or help protect you from it,” says Jaswal-Wirtjes. “That distinction really matters, especially now.”

Samantha Derrick, MPH and co-founder of the Plant Futures Initiative, sees the shift in real-time. “We’re seeing food less as just fuel or a way to lose weight,” she says. “It’s now becoming a key part of how we support our emotional and mental health.”

Food as Comfort, Culture (and Coping)

For a lot of people, food is more than calories and nutrients. It’s memory, tradition, and identity. During the early days of the pandemic, when routines fell apart and uncertainty took over, many found solace in cooking. It wasn’t just about health, it was about control, creativity, and comfort. “For many people, cooking became a way to feel grounded again,” says Jaswal-Wirtjes. “It wasn’t just self-care; it was connection.”

That emotional link to food matters. When fast, ultra-processed options replace homemade meals and cultural dishes, something gets lost. It’s not just a nutritional issue, it’s about the loss of rituals, stories, and shared experiences.

That’s one reason food access programs, like produce prescriptions and community meal subsidies, are gaining attention. They do more than just provide nutrients. They restore a sense of dignity, agency, and emotional balance.

A More Accessible Kind of Care

Let’s be real: Not everyone has access to therapy. Not everyone feels comfortable with medication. Food, in many ways, is the most immediate, universal tool we have.

Medically tailored meals (MTMs) are an example of what’s possible when food becomes part of the solution. Created with input from dietitians and doctors, MTMs are designed to support people with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. These meals are not just healthy; they’re personalized, culturally sensitive, and often delivered directly to the home.

The Food is Medicine Coalition is one group pushing for this model. Their goal? To make nutrition a foundational part of healthcare, not just an afterthought.

“We’ve developed standards to ensure people get real help through food,” the coalition notes. “It’s about health equity, prevention, and treating people with dignity.”

So, What Can You Do Right Now?

No fancy detox. No dramatic overhaul. Just a few simple steps that support your body and your brain:



Add more whole foods. Think fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds, and whole grains.

Cut back on ultra-processed stuff. Watch out for added sugars, sodium, and preservatives.

Feed your gut. Eat more fiber. Try fermented foods. Variety is key.

Slow down. Eat meals without multitasking. Make space to enjoy your food.

Start a small ritual. Maybe it’s making your own lunch or a weekly meal prep, something that feels grounding.

Boost your vitamin C. It’s a simple way to support your immune and mental health—load up on citrus, peppers, and greens.

The Bottom Line: Sometimes Healing Starts with a Fork

In a culture that has been known to celebrate speed, hustle, and convenience, taking time to nourish yourself can feel radical. But it’s also necessary. And sometimes, the first step toward feeling better isn’t a diagnosis or a prescription; it could be what’s on your plate.

