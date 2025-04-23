Sharper Days, Deeper Zzzs: What Blue Light Glasses Really Do

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

The Digital Dilemma

Wake up. Check your phone. Open your laptop. Spend 10 hours toggling between digital screens like Zoom, Slack, and Netflix. Repeat. If this sounds like your day-to-day, welcome to the club — one populated by screen-bound professionals, binge-watchers, and late-night scrollers. But there’s a silent tax on all this productivity and entertainment: eye strain, digital fatigue, and disrupted sleep. The culprit? Blue light.

We’re talking about the kind emitted from digital devices (phones, tablets, monitors) that, while invisible, may be slowly rewiring our sleep cycles and frying our focus. It’s called blue light burnout, and chances are you’ve already experienced it.

What is Blue Light, and Why Does It Matter?

Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum, with shorter wavelengths and higher energy, known as high-energy visible light (about 400 to 490 nanometers). Naturally present in sunlight, blue light plays a vital role in regulating our circadian rhythms. However, exposure to artificial blue light (especially after sundown) can have unintended effects.

According to UC Davis Health, nighttime blue light exposure suppresses melatonin, the hormone responsible for helping us sleep. This disruption can cause delayed sleep onset, reduce sleep quality, and throw off your body’s internal clock.

Translation: more scrolling before bed, less restorative sleep.

Understanding Blue Light Overexposure

In today’s digital age, blue light overexposure has become a significant concern. Blue light (technically known as high-energy visible (HEV) light) is emitted from digital devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and LED lighting. And while it’s not inherently evil, too much of it can do a number on your eyes.

Prolonged exposure can lead to what’s now commonly known as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), or digital eye strain. If you’ve ever felt that dry, itchy eye feeling after a long workday, or experienced mysterious headaches or blurred vision during a Netflix binge, congratulations — you’ve met CVS.

According to research published in the International Journal of Ophthalmology, chronic exposure to blue light may even increase oxidative stress on the retina and raise the risk of age-related macular degeneration. So, no — it’s not just in your head.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Blue light exposure also has a stealthy side effect that many of us are just starting to take seriously: sleep disruption. That same shortwave light that keeps screens so vibrant also tricks your brain into thinking it’s still daytime, suppressing melatonin production and delaying your ability to fall (and stay) asleep.

Enter JINS: The Pioneers of Blue Light Lenses

Back in 2011, when most of us were just learning to swipe, Japanese eyewear brand JINS introduced something groundbreaking: blue light-blocking glasses, originally called JINS PC. Designed to combat digital eye strain before “blue light” was a household term, these glasses became a cultural phenomenon.

Katsumi (Mickey) Kubota, President of JINS Eyewear US, says JINS saw the need before the conversation started. “People were spending more time in front of screens, but no one was addressing the consequences. We decided to change that.”

Today, that original innovation lives on in JINS SCREEN, a refined line of lenses that balance form and function. They’re not just protective; they’re chic, customizable, and smartly tailored to our digital lives.

In a world where screens never sleep, Kubota says, “Protecting your eyes and your rest has never been more important.”

“At JINS, we’ve designed our nighttime-friendly lenses to filter higher percentages of blue light,” he adds. “They help support natural sleep rhythms without compromising clarity or comfort. Our lenses can be seamlessly integrated into reading glasses, gaming setups, or everyday frames — so you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for wellness.”

The Evolution of a Visionary Brand

Initially launched as JINS PC, the product was among the first to introduce the concept of functional eyewear designed not for vision correction, but for eye protection in a digital world.

The glasses were a hit, attracting media buzz and spawning a new category of eyewear. Their appeal was in their simplicity: use them like regular glasses, but with built-in blue light protection. Eventually, the product was rebranded as JINS SCREEN, and the technology evolved to include multiple cut rates and a sleeker design.

Kubota adds, “The more people used our glasses, the more they realized how essential they are — not just for gamers or techies, but for anyone with a smartphone.”

JINS SCREEN: Tailored to Your Lifestyle

These lenses now come in two core options:



Daily Use (25% blue light cut) : Designed for natural color perception and everyday activities. Perfect for office work, emails, or catching up on your favorite Substack newsletter.

: Designed for natural color perception and everyday activities. Perfect for office work, emails, or catching up on your favorite Substack newsletter. Heavy Use (40% blue light cut): Offers robust protection for intensive screen time. Ideal for gamers, coders, and creatives who log marathon sessions in front of displays. These lenses may have a slight tint, reflecting their increased filtration power.

While past models included higher cut rates and specialized nighttime lenses, the current lineup prioritizes versatility and comfort. Both options can be added to almost any JINS frame (whether prescription or non-prescription) with an optional fee.

For the minimalist or non-glasses wearer, JINS even offers package sets that include both the frame and SCREEN lenses, making blue light protection an easy, stylish add-on.

Not Just Smart

Of course, even the most advanced lenses won’t help if you’re reluctant to wear them. That’s why JINS approaches eyewear with fashion in mind. Their frames range from understated classics to trend-forward silhouettes, ensuring that your blue light blockers look as good as they perform. “We wanted to eliminate the stigma,” says Kubota. “Protective eyewear shouldn’t look like protective gear. It should feel like part of your personal style.”

Science-Backed and Forward-Thinking

JINS has continuously collaborated with academic researchers to refine its lens technology. Their focus is on developing coatings and materials that block harmful wavelengths while maintaining visual clarity. This commitment to research pays off: Studies suggest that reducing short-wavelength light exposure at night can improve sleep quality and cognitive performance. Another found that blue light-blocking glasses may help people with insomnia fall asleep faster.

The science supports what wearers already report anecdotally: less eye fatigue, better sleep, and improved focus.

Digital Wellness in the Modern Age

Of course, blue light lenses are just one tool in a digital wellness toolkit. Experts recommend a few additional strategies:



Follow the 20-20-20 Rule : Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Limit screen time before bed : Try powering down devices at least one hour before sleeping.

: Try powering down devices at least one hour before sleeping. Optimize your work environment: Use ambient lighting, sit at the right distance from your monitor, and adjust text size to avoid straining your eyes.

When combined with smart habits, blue light-blocking glasses can make a noticeable difference in your digital fatigue.

The Bottom Line

In a world that never powers down, taking care of your eyes (and your mind) isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. That’s where JINS SCREEN glasses come in. Sleek, smart, and grounded in science, they’re more than just an accessory. They’re a simple, stylish way to shield your eyes from digital burnout and help recalibrate your sleep routine.

