Are Your Seasonal Allergies Getting Worse? These 7 Tips Can Help You Sleep Better

The Sneezing Season Just Got Longer

If your usual springtime sniffles have turned into a months-long battle against itchy eyes, nasal congestion, and sleepless nights, you’re in good company.

Longer pollen seasons and increasing pollen counts mean more people are dealing with the effects of allergies, especially at night. Allergy symptoms like congestion, sinus pressure, and itchy eyes can easily turn bedtime into a struggle.

“Allergy symptoms like congestion and sinus pressure can dramatically reduce your sleep quality,” says Dr. Carleara Weiss, PhD, MS, RN, a behavioral sleep scientist and advisor for Opera Beds. “The less restorative sleep you get, the worse your body can respond to inflammation and environmental triggers.”

Fortunately, these seven surprisingly simple tips could ease allergy symptoms and help you sleep better, even during peak pollen periods.

Skip That Nightcap

It’s tempting to unwind with a glass of wine or a beer, especially after a long day, but skipping it might be worth the effort, even if it’s easier said than done.

“Alcohol raises histamine levels in the body, which can worsen nasal congestion,” says Weiss. Red wine, beer, and champagne are the biggest culprits thanks to their high histamine and sulfite content.

Instead, stick to herbal tea or water in the evening. You’ll wake up clearer and probably more hydrated, too.

Swap Your Dessert for Antihistamine-Rich Fruit

Late-night sweet tooth? We get it, reaching for fruit instead of cookies isn’t always the most satisfying swap. Still, it could make a real difference.

Pineapple and kiwi contain bromelain, an enzyme that helps break down mucus and soothe inflamed sinuses. Apples and berries pack quercetin, a natural plant compound with antihistamine effects. Together, they can support better breathing and reduce congestion by bedtime. “These fruits are an easy, natural way to complement traditional allergy medications,” Weiss explains.

Sip Turmeric or Ginger Tea With Honey

Both turmeric and ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory powers. Add honey—a natural antihistamine—and you’ve got a calming bedtime tonic that helps reduce swelling in the nasal passages and throat.

“This combo helps soothe irritated airways and supports respiratory health,” says Weiss. Bonus: It can also help you wind down before bed.

Dab a Little Vaseline Around Your Nostrils

It might not be glamorous, but a swipe of petroleum jelly at the base of your nostrils can catch pollen before it enters your nasal passages. “It acts like a pollen trap,” says Weiss. Just don’t apply it to irritated or broken skin, since Vaseline doesn’t contain water and can worsen dryness.

Freeze Stuffed Animals and Throw Pillows

Dust mites love your non-washable home decor. One way to kill them without a deep clean? Freeze them.

Place soft items in a sealed bag and pop them into the freezer for 24 hours. “This reduces the allergens you breathe in at night and may help soothe itchy eyes and skin,” Weiss says.

Try Peppermint Oil on Your Feet

You might not associate your feet with your sinuses, but rubbing diluted peppermint oil on your soles can help clear your head. “Your feet have large pores and absorb the oil quickly,” Weiss explains. Peppermint oil contains menthol, a natural decongestant that helps open airways and soothe scratchy throats. Apply it to your feet and pulse points before bed for the best results.

Keep Your Bedroom Cool

“Aim to keep your room between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” Weiss advises. Warmer air can worsen inflammation and trigger more histamine release, while cooler temps promote better airflow and reduce nasal swelling. Just don’t overdo it. Temperatures below 60 can irritate your lungs and upper airway.

More Allergy-Proof Sleep Tips

Dr. Weiss recommends getting a jump start on allergy season instead of reacting once symptoms appear. “Don’t wait for allergy season to arrive to start taking your antihistamine or trying these remedies,” she says. “You can make simple changes around the home to keep allergies at bay.”

A few bonus suggestions:



Keep windows and doors closed at night

Wash bedding weekly at 130°F to remove pollen and dust mites

Use a HEPA filter in your bedroom

Tumble dry clothes instead of air drying them outside

Take a warm shower before bed to rinse allergens off your skin and hair

Sleep with your head slightly elevated to help your sinuses drain

The Bottom Line

Seasonal allergies can interfere with sleep, but you don’t have to suffer through every night stuffed up and miserable. Small changes to your evening routine (from cooling down your room to drinking turmeric tea) can have a big impact on how you feel when your head hits the pillow.

Your allergies might be seasonal, but your sleep shouldn’t be.

