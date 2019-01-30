The new L.A. County sheriff is off to a bumpy start. Makes you wonder why we appoint police chiefs but elect sheriffs

It’s not clear what details Villanueva was referring to, but even if there are doubts about the deputy’s conduct, there’s no doubt the new sheriff came off like a knuckle-dragging troglodyte last week when he appeared before the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Villanueva defended his reinstatement of the fired deputy there, too, arguing that his accuser waited nearly a year to report her claims of abuse and quit the department before she was about to testify.