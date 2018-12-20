Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Aguanga in Riverside County

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Thursday four miles from Aguanga, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:18 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 19 miles from Valle Vista, Calif., 19 miles from East Hemet, Calif., 20 miles from Temecula, Calif., and 97 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
