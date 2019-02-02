Earthquake: Magnitude 3.5 quake strikes strikes off Southern California coast

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon near the southern tip of San Clemente island off the Southern California coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:19 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of zero miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 35 miles from Avalon on Santa Catalina island, 56 miles from Dana Point, 57 miles from the city of San Clemente, and 57 miles from Laguna Beach.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
