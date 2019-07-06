After two huge earthquakes, 5% chance of an even bigger one in Southern California, scientists say

The 7.1 quake that struck Friday night was about 10 times larger than the 6.4 quake on Thursday morning, said Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones. Given its size, it’s likely to be followed by more shaking that will be felt in Los Angeles.
“The largest aftershock, on average, to a 7.1 would be a magnitude 6,” Jones said. That means another quake on the order of Thursday’s 6.4 temblor “would not be surprising to anybody.”
Or it could be even bigger.
“There’s a 5% chance that this could be followed by an even larger quake,” said USGS seismologist Robert Graves.
Though such a quake would be more likely to occur in the next few days, the shaking could continue for quite some time.
“A magnitude 7 usually has aftershocks that last for years,” Jones said.
Jones said she could not recall a pattern of earthquakes in California where a 6.4 foreshock was followed by a 7.1 event, only to be followed by an even bigger quake.
But that doesn’t mean it can’t happen, she cautioned.
“It is clearly a very energetic sequence, so there’s no reason to think we can’t have more large earthquakes,” she said.
Jones said it’s not likely that these quakes will trigger any activity on the San Andreas fault.
The 7.1 quake occurred on the same fault system as the 6.4 temblor that is now being considered a foreshock. It was further away from Los Angeles, though still in the Owens Valley.
“This happened at the end of the zone that moved previously,” Jones said.
It has already been followed by several aftershocks about 15 miles to the northwest, Jones said. She said the fault is now likely to be 25 to 30 miles long.
“The fault is growing,” Jones said.
Thursday’s 6.4 foreshock triggered shaking in Ridgecrest of intensity 8. With Friday’s 7.1 main shock, the shaking intensity reached a 9, Jones said.
“My expectation is that Ridgecrest is having a pretty difficult time tonight,” said Lucy Jones.
“We don’t get the 7s very often,” she added.