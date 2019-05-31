Nearly 100 dogs rescued from hoarding situation at Orange home

About 100 dogs were rescued Thursday afternoon by authorities from a home in Orange in an animal hoarding incident. Authorities said some of the dogs were sick and hungry.
Orange police and animal control officers went to the home in the 3800 block of Woodbine Road about 2:20 p.m. after receiving a call about unsanitary conditions.
Some of the dogs, thought to be mainly Shih Tzus and Malteses, were in poor health while others had only minor issues. They ranged in age from puppies to senior dogs, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
The home was deemed uninhabitable and red-tagged until the owners can clean it.
Two people, whose names weren’t released, were given citations for misdemeanor offenses. They were not taken into custody.