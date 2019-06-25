Advertisement

After brutal caught-on-video beating, O.C. man is charged in bus stop attacks

By
Jun 25, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Kenneth Heimlich appears in a Fullerton courtroom on June 24. (KTLA)

A Placentia man has been charged with attempted murder following the caught-on-video beating of a 65-year-old man in Buena Park and the attack on another man in Fullerton.

Kenneth Alexander Heimlich, 33, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, two felony counts of second degree robbery, three felony counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Heimlich also was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery on an officer and faces enhanced penalties for rendering one of his victims comatose as a result of a brain injury, prosecutors say.

Heimlich was arrested June 12 after Fullerton police responded to reports of an assault at the Orange County Transportation Authority’s bus depot at 123 E. Santa Fe Ave. Authorities said Heimlich punched and kicked a 56-year-old man, causing him to fall to the ground during an argument.

A 17-year-old at the bus stop who tried to stop the assault also was attacked by Heimlich, who then stole $47 from the older man’s wallet, police said.

Update - 6/14/19 - ***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY*** - PRESS RELEASE - ASSAULT INVESTIGATION, 245(A)(1) PC On 6/12/19 at about 8:15am, officers responded to a bus stop at Beach Blvd and Orangethorpe Avenue regarding an assault. On arrival, they located an unconscious 65-yr old male victim with serious head injuries. Witnesses indicated that the victim had been pushed to the ground by another male, who then proceeded to kick and stomp the victim repeatedly in the head. This man then stole the victim’s bicycle and fled eastbound on Orangethorpe. The two were apparently involved in a verbal argument prior to the assault, but witness statements and video footage shows that the assault was clearly one-sided. The victim is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, and has yet to regain consciousness. The suspect is described as a male white, 25 to 35 years, about 5’10” with a large build and light hair in a bun. He has some facial hair and glasses, and was wearing a green & grey sports jacket with “Converse” on the front and the number “8” on the back. The stolen bike is only described as red in color at this time. If anyone has information on the assault or the suspect, they are encouraged to contact the Buena Park Police Department at (714) 562-3901, or information can be anonymously provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227). #BPPD #BuenaParkPD #assault #investigation

Earlier that day, police said an argument between Heimlich and a 65-year-old man in Buena Park escalated into violence when one shoved the other to the ground near a bus stop at Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue. Heimlich kicked and stomped the man in the head, leaving him with serious injuries, and then stole the man’s bicycle, prosecutors say.

The Buena Park victim, whose attack was captured on video, remains in a hospital, where he had not regained consciousness as of Monday.

Investigators connected the two crimes after police identified Heimlich using video from the Buena Park attack.

Heimlich faces 18 years in state prison in addition to one year in county jail. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned July 8.

