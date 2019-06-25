After brutal caught-on-video beating, O.C. man is charged in bus stop attacks

View this post on Instagram

Update - 6/14/19 - ***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY*** - PRESS RELEASE - ASSAULT INVESTIGATION, 245(A)(1) PC On 6/12/19 at about 8:15am, officers responded to a bus stop at Beach Blvd and Orangethorpe Avenue regarding an assault. On arrival, they located an unconscious 65-yr old male victim with serious head injuries. Witnesses indicated that the victim had been pushed to the ground by another male, who then proceeded to kick and stomp the victim repeatedly in the head. This man then stole the victim’s bicycle and fled eastbound on Orangethorpe. The two were apparently involved in a verbal argument prior to the assault, but witness statements and video footage shows that the assault was clearly one-sided. The victim is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, and has yet to regain consciousness. The suspect is described as a male white, 25 to 35 years, about 5’10” with a large build and light hair in a bun. He has some facial hair and glasses, and was wearing a green & grey sports jacket with “Converse” on the front and the number “8” on the back. The stolen bike is only described as red in color at this time. If anyone has information on the assault or the suspect, they are encouraged to contact the Buena Park Police Department at (714) 562-3901, or information can be anonymously provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227). #BPPD #BuenaParkPD #assault #investigation