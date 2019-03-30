Southbound 5 Freeway near Burbank open after police standoff; northbound side still closed

A stretch of the northbound 5 Freeway in Burbank remained closed Saturday morning while investigators collected information from the scene after a standoff with a motorist who led officers on a wild chase before being shot with rubber bullets, authorities said.
The man was taken into custody after hitting several vehicles while driving the wrong way on the freeway, authorities said.
The pursuit began about 7:30 p.m. and turned into a standoff near the Buena Vista Street exit, shutting down both sides of the freeway for hours as police worked to calm and negotiate with the driver, who barricaded himself in the car with a knife, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Just after midnight, the CHP confirmed that the southbound lanes of the freeway had reopened.
At some point during the standoff, the man stumbled out of his car and was hit by what appeared to be rubber bullets. He lay on the ground, squirming and moving erratically, before a group of officers surrounded him and pinned him shortly after 10 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital by paramedics. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway between Alameda Avenue and Buena Vista Street remain closed.
KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that police had apparently shot at the driver and there was “blood dripping down the driver-side door.” Cervantes said she could not confirm whether authorities had opened fire.
The suspect could be seen moving inside the vehicle as hundreds of vehicles were stranded, some just a few feet from the scene of the standoff.
During the chase, video from news helicopters overhead showed the suspect waving what appeared to be a knife out the car window.
The chase began near Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Oro Vista Avenue in Sunland-Tujunga following reports of a reckless driver.
It ended in a head-on collision after the driver entered the 5 Freeway in the wrong direction. During the pursuit he was acting erratically, swerving on surface streets and ramming into vehicles, including at least one police car.
Authorities said it was not clear what led to the chase.
Traffic was jammed throughout the area as officers directed vehicles caught on the freeway onto surrounding streets. The freeway remained completely closed until midnight, when the southbound side reopened. The CHP had no estimated time for the northbound lanes reopening.