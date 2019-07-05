Two killed in crash following early-morning CHP pursuit, authorities say

After most Fourth of July festivities had wrapped up early Friday, the driver of a car involved in a California Highway Patrol pursuit was killed when his car crashed into several parked vehicles, authorities said.
CHP West Valley officers pulled the driver of a 1997 white Toyota Paseo over about 1 a.m. for an expired registration and excessive speed. After initially stopping, the driver sped away. CHP pursued the vehicle onto southbound Reseda Boulevard but ended the chase after the car continued to speed, running through red lights.
According to CHP, the vehicle veered off the road and into a CVS Pharmacy parking lot, where it crashed into several parked cars.
The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people seated inside a parked vehicle that was struck were taken to a nearby Northridge hospital following the crash. According to CHP Officer Weston Haver, a woman believed to be about 50 years old died at the hospital.
CHP has not released the names of those involved.
The agency previously had announced a “maximum enforcement period” from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. CHP is deploying all available officers onto the streets in search of impaired motorists during that time.
City News Service contributed to this report.