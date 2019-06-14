Advertisement

These dogs were hurt in a wild police chase. Now Starlet and Onyx are up for adoption

Jun 14, 2019 | 9:55 AM
One of the female Mastiffs who were rescued after a chase that began near Towsley Canyon in Santa Clarita on May 21. (KTLA)

Two dogs who were injured in a stolen vehicle chase in the San Fernando Valley are now available for adoption.

Starlet and Onyx, both female Mastiffs, sustained suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the May 21 chase that involved a woman with a stolen recreational vehicle that smashed into a palm tree and several cars. Three people, including the driver, were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The pursuit began near Towsley Canyon in Santa Clarita after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had been conducting patrol checks after reports of a man exposing himself to a woman while she was practicing yoga. At times during the chase, the two dogs were seen sitting on the woman’s lap as she drove the RV and attempted to elude authorities.

Tune into KTLA 5 News tonight at 10:00 pm to see the beauty of dog rescue. We are excited to see our segment and hope...

Posted by Foxy and the Hounds on Thursday, June 13, 2019

In a Facebook post, Foxy and the Hounds, a nonprofit dog rescue based in West Hills, wrote that after the chase, a group of friends of the shelter and volunteers searched the streets for Starlet, who’s almost two years old and had jumped from the vehicle during the pursuit. Starlet was found later that night and retrieved by an officer with the Los Angeles West Valley Animal Shelter.

Onyx, a 2-year-old dog, was retrieved from the RV by animal services after the chase.

After nearly a month spent in a shelter receiving care while police conducted an investigation into the pursuit, both dogs were transferred to the care of Foxy and the Hounds.

“Starlet and Onyx were terrified and could have easily been killed. Our hearts were beating fast and breaking at the same time watching this chase … We are thrilled the shelter called us and we will undoubtedly place them in the perfect forever home,” the rescue center wrote in a Facebook post.

Those interested in adopting or fostering the dogs as a pair are advised to email foxyandthehounds@gmail.com for an adoption application.

