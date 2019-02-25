Advertisement

Video shows man stabbed in back at Maywood doughnut shop; attacker is sought

By
Feb 25, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Surveillance video from inside the Yum Yum Donuts in Maywood shows the stabbing suspect walking into the shop on Feb. 10. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing a 63-year-old customer in the back at a Maywood doughnut shop earlier this month.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Yum Yum Donuts in the 5900 block of Atlantic Boulevard about 3 p.m. Feb. 10 after they received a report of a stabbing inside the business.

Video from the scene shows the 63-year-old standing at the counter in the doughnut shop when another man walks in and stands behind him. Less than a minute later, the suspect stabs the man in the back several times with a knife before running out of the business.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old and about 5 foot 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, a blue shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black hat, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department East Los Angeles station at (323) 264-4451. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

