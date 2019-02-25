Video shows man stabbed in back at Maywood doughnut shop; attacker is sought

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing a 63-year-old customer in the back at a Maywood doughnut shop earlier this month.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Yum Yum Donuts in the 5900 block of Atlantic Boulevard about 3 p.m. Feb. 10 after they received a report of a stabbing inside the business.
Video from the scene shows the 63-year-old standing at the counter in the doughnut shop when another man walks in and stands behind him. Less than a minute later, the suspect stabs the man in the back several times with a knife before running out of the business.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.
The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old and about 5 foot 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, a blue shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black hat, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department East Los Angeles station at (323) 264-4451. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.