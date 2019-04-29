Personal trainer charged with special-circumstances murder in Newport Beach slayings

He pleaded not guilty the next day to one felony count of first-degree attempted burglary with an enhancement allegation of being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony, one felony count of discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of reckless driving while evading a police officer and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run with property damage, according to court records.