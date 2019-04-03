Juvenile boy arrested in death of 15-year-old girl whose body was found in Compton

Authorities have arrested a juvenile boy in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in an industrial area of Compton on March 25.
The body of Samantha Bustos was found in the 500 block of West Victoria Street. Her death was ruled a homicide later that day.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would not say when or where the boy was arrested, or how old he is.
Detectives said Bustos had suffered a traumatic injury to her upper torso. Bustos’ body was found a day after her family, who are from an unincorporated part of Gardena, reported her missing.