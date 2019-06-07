Man dies in third shooting involving L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in less than 24 hours

A man who authorities say was armed with a handgun was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Inglewood late Thursday — the third shooting involving deputies in less than 24 hours.
Deputies were on patrol in Inglewood when they came into contact with a man in the 3700 block of Imperial Highway shortly before 10:30 p.m., said Deputy Erin Liu, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. At some point during the interaction, at least one deputy opened fire at the man, striking him multiple times in the upper torso, Liu said.
The specific circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died. No deputies were injured in the incident. Authorities found a handgun that allegedly belonged to the man at the scene, Liu said.
The incident was the third shooting involving deputies on Thursday.
The first shooting happened hours earlier when deputies opened fire on a man armed with multiple guns who had been holed up for hours in a San Gabriel home, authorities said.
Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to a house in the 2000 block of Brighton Street after a woman called 911 to report a man with a gun in her home. During the six-hour standoff, the man set the house on fire and threw fireworks at officers, said Homicide Detective Lt. Rodney Moore.
Sheriff’s deputies deployed tear gas and the armed man eventually emerged from the back door. That’s when one deputy shot four to five rounds at him, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, though it is not clear if the man died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if the fatal shot came from a deputy’s gun, Moore said.
Another deputy-involved shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. when authorities contacted two men sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in an apartment complex near 132nd Street and San Pedro Street.
At some point during the interaction, at least one deputy opened fire and struck one of the men multiple times in the upper torso,Liu said. The man, who authorities have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not clear what specifically led up to the shooting. The other man who was inside the car was not injured and was taken into custody. His name has not been released.
Times staff writer Laura Newberry contributed to this report.