Sierra Nevada lodge guests and workers rescued after being snowed in

By Associated Press
Feb 08, 2019 | 11:00 AM
| KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif.
This 2006 file photo shows the visitors center at Kings Canyon National Park. Scores of guests and workers were trapped inside a lodge in the park by recent heavy snow storms. (Christian Parley / AP)

More than 120 visitors and staff who became snowbound in a Sierra Nevada resort because of recent storms have been freed.

The U.S. Forest Service says snow trapped the guests and staff at a lodge at Montecito Lake in Kings Canyon National Park.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long everyone had been stuck, but a Forest Service statement said crews traveled by snowmobile to the lodge Wednesday morning to ensure everyone was safe and then returned Thursday with supplies.

Heavy equipment and crews then cleared 8 miles of snow and more than 20 fallen trees on Generals Highway.

National Park Service personnel began escorting visitors down the mountain at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The first convoy included 25 vehicles and 92 guests.

More snow is headed to the Sierra.

