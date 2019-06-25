Chemical fire in Simi Valley prompts shelter-in-place orders for homes and businesses

A large chemical fire in an industrial building in Simi Valley sent plumes of smoke into the sky and people in neighboring businesses and homes were told to stay indoors early Tuesday, fire officials said.
Ventura County fire crews received a report of a hazardous material emergency at a warehouse in the 100 block of Cochran Street near Madera Road about 6:15 a.m. Inside the building, 75-gallon drums filled with nitric acid are burning, sending up thick, dark smoke, said Capt. Anthony Romero.
Dozens of firefighters are attacking the blaze from the outside of the building to keep the fire from spreading. The fire activated the sprinkler system inside the warehouse, Romero said.
It is not clear what sparked the blaze, which forced the closure of Madera Road between Cochran and Easy streets. People in businesses and homes on Madera Road were being ordered to shelter in place, Romero said.
It is not clear how many people were affected by the order. One person was evaluated and treated at the scene, but did not need to be transported to the hospital, Romero said.