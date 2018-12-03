Gunfire leaves 1 woman dead, another injured in South L.A.

A burst of gunfire left one woman dead and another injured in South Los Angeles early Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Two men were driving near 88th Place and Broadway when they opened fire on two women around noon, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
One of the women was taken to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries a short time later, he said. The second woman suffered only a grazing wound, and she was treated and released at the scene.
It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was gang-related, and Lopez could not comment on a motive in the slaying. The suspects were both described as men in their 40s.