FBI: Battery, bits of wire tie Long Beach man to O.C. blast that killed ex-girlfriend

Beal had been a person of interest since the outset of the investigation. A search of his home and vehicle in May turned up two complete improvised explosive devices, two cardboard tubes, batteries, a nine-volt battery connector, 130 pounds of explosives and precursors, two handguns and a shotgun. He was charged with one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device at the time, but the charge was ultimately dropped. At the time, he told investigators that he built model rockets, court records show.