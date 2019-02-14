Triple killing at Newport Beach gated community; police say a suspect is in custody

Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a triple homicide in Newport Beach on Wednesday.
Police received a report about 9 p.m. of three people dead in a home on Palazzo, in a private community, according to Heather Rangel, a public information officer with Newport Beach police.
A man is being detained in Irvine and is the only suspect, Rangel said.
Police are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, confirming the suspect’s statements and identities of those killed.
“There’s no threat to the community,” Rangel said.