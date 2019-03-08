Fourth defendant sentenced in beating death of USC student from China

A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday in connection with the 2014 beating death of a USC graduate student from China, prosecutors said.
Alberto Ochoa, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder last year in the death of Xinran Ji, a 24-year-old engineering student, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. Ochoa is the fourth and final person sentenced in the attack, authorities said, bringing to a close a chapter that sent shock waves through the USC community.
Ochoa and three others attacked Ji while trying to rob him as he was walking home from a study group near campus on June 24, 2014, prosecutors said.
Alejandra Guerrero, Jonathan Del Carmen and Andrew Garcia were also convicted in Ji’s killing. Prosecutors said the group attacked Ji, and Garcia chased him down and beat him with a bat.
Though Ji managed to escape the assault, a trail of blood traced the quarter-mile path he walked back to his apartment, where a roommate found him dead hours later, authorities said.
The group targeted Ji because he was Chinese and they assumed he had money, prosecutors said.
Guerrero, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors said that, after the attack, Garcia and the rest of the group drove to Dockweiler State Beach, where they accosted and robbed a couple. Garcia was convicted of robbery for the beach incident, along with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in the attack on Ji.
Ji’s death rattled the university, particularly its Chinese community. Parents and family members of students gathered in Beijing, seeking answers about the brutal killing, and dozens of students descended on the downtown Los Angeles courthouse to observe court proceedings.
About 5,600 of USC’s 11,300 international students are from China, according to figures published on the university’s website.
Ji’s death came amid a string of violent incidents linked to the university. In 2012, two Chinese graduate students were shot and killed in a botched robbery near campus. Six months later, a man fired gunshots in the middle of campus, outside a Halloween party. The shooting injured four people; none were USC students.
In response, USC improved security and added unarmed security “ambassadors” in off-campus neighborhoods. International graduate students were also required to complete a safety education program.
Times staff writer Joseph Serna contributed to this report.