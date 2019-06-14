LAPD motorcycle officer taken to hospital after crash in Van Nuys

A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division has been taken to a hospital after a crash Friday morning in Van Nuys, authorities said.
An official with the LAPD’s Van Nuys station said the officer’s condition was unavailable. Details of the incident and whether others were injured were also unknown.
The crash occurred in the 6900 block of Van Nuys Boulevard after 10:20 a.m. Officials said “several streets are expected to close.”
This story will be updated with additional reporting.