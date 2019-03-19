Woman and her dog found dead in Pomona senior living community

A woman and her dog were found dead Monday morning in a gated senior living community in Pomona.
Just before 6 a.m., officers went to the 150 block of East Bonita Avenue to investigate a suspicious death, said Aly Mejia, Pomona Police Department spokeswoman.
They found the bodies of the woman, who is in her late 50s to early 60s, and her dog.
The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, lived on the third floor in the gated senior living community, Mejia said.
Investigators are working with the coroner’s officer to determine how the woman died.