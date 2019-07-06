Earthquake batters Trona: Rockslides cut off town; water is scarce

The small town of Trona, Calif., suffered more damage from Friday night’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake and was inaccessible because of rockslides, residents said.
Trona resident Ivan Amerson said there was “significant damage,” with some houses knocked off their foundations.
The Ridgecrest police said Trona is in need of water and urged people to make donations at the police station.
Caltrans said Highway 78 in the Kern River Canyon area was closed due to rockslides.
Trona is near the epicenter of Thursday’s 6.4 magnitude temblor, which damaged roads and some homes.
The town has about 1,500 residents, many of whom work at the Searles Valley Minerals plant or the local high school.
After Thursday’s quake, officials said their main priority was checking the industrial plant.
The site produces materials such as boric acid, sodium carbonate, sodium sulfate and several specialty forms of borax used in soaps and other industrial materials.