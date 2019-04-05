Live: Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border at Calexico

In Calexico, people are dreading Trump's visit
Inside Edi Fashion, a discount clothing store in this border city, 42-year-old Tere Guerrera and 38-year-old Marcela Valle waited for Mexican shoppers to walk in and make last-minute purchases.
The survival of businesses such as Edi Fashion has long been tied to Mexican citizens who cross the border on a daily basis to work in the fields of Imperial Valley. Those same workers come to shop for clothes and food.
So when the women heard that President Trump was visiting on Friday, they were frustrated.
“People are going to be scared to come here,” Valle said. “We’re going to suffer economically. We’re going to see a 60% drop in revenue.”
She added: “Frankly, no one wants to see him here.”
“His visit doesn’t benefit us at all,” Guerrera said.
The women based this on past experience. Last year, when the National Guard was sent to help secure the border and install razor wire on the border wall, it had a costly impact on businesses. For 15 days, Valle and Guerrera said, the number of people who crossed over was down.
“People were just afraid to cross over,” Guerrera said. “You saw military soldiers all over with guns.”
But it’s not just financial worries that has people dreading this visit. They worry that Trump will come and speak about their city as if it’s under siege by criminals who crossed the border illegally.
“He only says negative things,” Valle said. “The fact is, people stand around for more than an hour trying to cross the border. They go through heavy security before coming here.”
Trump’s visit will include a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials before he heads to the border to view a 30-foot steel bollard barrier that replaced a fence last October.
A plaque on the newly constructed fence says the 2.5-mile steel barrier is the first section of the border wall that Trump has repeatedly promised.
But border and elected officials in Calexico said efforts to replace that specific portion of the fence were already in the works when President Obama was in office.
Trump’s visit also comes after he had announced his intention to shut down the border, a threat he abandoned Thursday.
Claudia Gonzalez, 42, who lives in Mexicali, Mexico, said she worries her husband would not be able to go to his job if the border were to be shut down.
Sitting next to her on a concrete bench, Baltazar Castellanos, 75, told her that if the president decided to close off the border it probably wouldn’t last long.
Before Trump made his announcement that he was backing off on the threat of closing the border, the Calexico City Council on Wednesday night approved a proclamation opposing Trump’s plan.
Mayor Lewis Pacheco said he was relieved to learn that Trump had changed his mind. He said closing the border would not only impact his city but the country.
During 2017, California exported an average of $127 million a day of merchandise to Mexico and imported an average of $73 million a day of goods.
“The money involved in the economy is tremendous,” Pacheco said. Shutting the border is “not a viable solution.”
“We have ties next door by culture, by language. We’re connected by the hip.”
