Trump jam: Here’s where to expect traffic gridlock from the president’s motorcade

“Obama jam” became a phrase of terror for greater Los Angeles when President Obama came to town. His motorcade often caused major traffic tie-ups that frustrated many.
President Trump has visited L.A. less often than Obama, but on Friday, he’s set to attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. His stop comes after a visit to the Mexican border at Calexico.
He’s also scheduled to attend a fundraising event and speak to the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, before leaving for Las Vegas.
His trip has prompted a series of traffic advisories. The biggest is that Sunset Boulevard is scheduled to be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. between Foothill Road and Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills. Foothill, Elm and Maple drives are to be closed between Sunset Boulevard and Elevado Avenue during this period as well.
Here are additional advisories:
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Bundy Drive around Pico Boulevard. This advisory likely involves Trump’s arrival from Calexico through Santa Monica Airport.
3 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunset Boulevard between Sepulveda Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive.
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunset Boulevard between Hillcrest Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard.
6:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Bundy Drive around Pico Boulevard.