Aaron Thomas Solganick

Chief Executive Officer

Solganick & Co Inc.

Investment Banking

Aaron Solganick is the founder and CEO of Solganick & Co., a data-driven investment bank and M&A advisory firm. He has worked in investment banking and M&A for 27 years and specializes in software and IT services companies. Solganick has successfully completed over $7 billion in M&A transactions to date. In 2021, Solganick and his team was the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to data analytics firm Visual BI in its sale to Atos, a global IT services firm with headquarters in France.

Solganick and his team at Solganick & Co. are active professionals in Los Angeles and California within the M&A ecosystem. Prior to starting Solganick & Co., he previously worked for KPMG Corporate Finance, B. Riley & Co., and Bear Stearns & Co. where he built his investment banking career within the technology sector. He earned his MBA from Southern Methodist University.