A first generation college graduate and professional, Mintz member Abigail (Abby) O’Brient has displayed her legal acumen to clients from very early in her career. Starting as an associate in Mintz’s Bankruptcy and Restructuring group in 2009 and elevated to partner in 2019, O’Brient has risen to the top in the high-demand male-dominated commercial bankruptcy practice due to her ability to lead successful trial teams and guide buyers in distressed transactions. O’Brient maintains a wide-ranging insolvency and litigation practice, representing secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy cases and other insolvency proceedings, purchasers and sellers of distressed assets, bankruptcy trustees and receivers. A recent successful victory involved O’Brient and her Mintz team defending six real estate investment companies in litigation wherein the plaintiff sought to recover $50 million in damages. Under O’Brient’s stealth leadership, the courts granted Mintz’s motion to dismiss.