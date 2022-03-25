Alexander L. Cappello

Chairman & CEO

Cappello Global, L.L.C.

Investment Banking

Alexander Cappello founded Cappello Global 48 years ago and since then he and his team of principals have completed over $150 billion in transactions in more than 50 countries. Cappello is a long-time director, lead director and chairman of: Cheesecake Factory, Virco Manufacturing and numerous other public and private companies. He has served on three bank boards and is a Trustee of many non-profits including USC Marshall School of Business, RAND Corporation’s Center for Middle East Public Policy, the Center for Global Risk and Security and the Russia Forum, Jordan River Foundation (Aman) and Marymount College PV. In the past year, Cappello has completed an eight-year term as a Trustee and the chairman of the Investment Committee for the City of Hope, taking the assets under management from $150 million to $2.5 billion in that time.