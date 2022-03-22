Partner

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Professional Services

Akin Gump entertainment and media partner Alissa Miller is widely recognized as a leader in her field for handling some of the industry’s highest-visibility deals between independent movie production companies and financial institutions, and for her innovative media and entertainment-focused pro bono practice. Miller is a top-shelf Hollywood dealmaker who handles sophisticated multimilliondollar financing and other transactions. Recently, she has sought to tackle one of the most significant issues of past two years—the COVID-19 pandemic—co-leading Akin Gump’s cross-practice effort to assist a coalition of more than two dozen independent production companies in their pursuit for COVID-19 relief aid. In the past 12-18 months, in addition to her work in that significant effort, Miller has represented major financial institutions in several blockbuster deals including for MUFG Union Bank, N.A. in an ongoing revolving credit facility for NEON Rated, LLC for films such as Parasite, Titane, Gunda and Pig.