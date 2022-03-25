Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

Anant Patel, a partner at GHJ, has developed a well-earned reputation for excellence due in large part to his industry expertise, deal-making ability and leadership during the Coronavirus pandemic. Patel is a globally recognized advisor and assists clients in making key decisions to help grow new business.

Patel is the global chair of the HLB’s (a world-wide accounting network) Transaction Advisory Group. He works with international leaders to share the latest news and trends and advise clients on cross-border deals and has doubled the value of the deals working on from the previous year to 42 deals in over ten industries valued at a total of $3.2 billion. He worked on 2020 cross-border transactions valued at $466 million. He is also a certified merger & acquisition advisor who successfully introduced advisory services to serve private equity clients in non-traditional ways in order to solve their business challenges.