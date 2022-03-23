L.A. Metro Commercial Banking Market Executive

Wells Fargo

Commercial Banking

Angela Yim-Sullivan is Wells Fargo’s Commercial Banking Los Angeles metro market executive. She leads teams focused on serving the financial needs of mid-corporate, middle market and business banking customers in central and northeast Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. With more than 20 years of financial services experience, Yim-Sullivan joined Wells Fargo in 2001, and has served in a variety of capacities including leading teams of sales and credit professionals. In addition, Yim-Sullivan has spent time in the Global Banking division, both in Southern California and in Palo Alto.

Over the course of the pandemic, Yim-Sullivan and her team have helped Los Angeles businesses understand their financing options, including participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. She also guided her team to help companies develop new plans around commercial banking technology implementation and use, as well as navigating impacts to the supply chain.