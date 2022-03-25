President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Commercial Bank of California

Commercial Banking

Ash Patel became the president and CEO of Commercial Bank of California in 2013 and invested in the CBC team by teaching them to lead with an entrepreneurial mindset. This approach not only inspired each person to take ownership in the bank’s success, but it transformed the business. He grew from less than $200 million in assets in 2013 to more than $1.7 billion at the end of the third quarter 2021. He believes regardless of the size of the company or how institutional it may be, one should always think like an entrepreneur.

In addition to Patel’s focus on successfully growing the bank’s assets, profitability and team, he has been focused on reinvesting profits back into the company to continually release transformational financial products that support banking clients’ businesses in unique ways. These products include cashflow improvement solutions, real time payments, automated onboarding processes and more.