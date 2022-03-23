Managing Director

Greif & Co.

Investment Banking

Brady Money brings nearly 17 years of diversified financial experience in the areas of financial services and middle-market investment banking. Money began his career as an analyst with Greif & Co. and has steadily promoted through the ranks to managing director where he has been involved with dozens of entrepreneurial clients. He works with clients on both merger & acquisition transactions and capital raising as well as new deal origination. Money’s experience at Greif & Co. involves a wide array of industries including manufacturing, aerospace & defense, consumer products & retail, and business services. He has, and continues to be, intimately involved in all aspects of investment banking deals, from due diligence, positioning, marketing and negotiating the most value-enhancing transactions for his clients. One of his recent transaction was the sale of Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc., a branded luxury jewelry company, to Compass Diversified, a private equity firm.