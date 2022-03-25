Partner & Chair, Bankruptcy, Reorganization & Capital Recovery Group

Brian Davidoff, partner & chair of Greenberg Glusker’s Bankruptcy, Reorganization & Capital Recovery Group, tackles his clients’ problems with experience, drive, and focus. He helps middle-market companies and their principals navigate difficult financial waters. Davidoff also guides lenders, creditors, and vendors seeking to maximize their recoveries, and represents buyers and sellers of distressed assets. Davidoff’s early experience as a corporate attorney allows him to address both insolvency and business needs of his clients. Frequently, he acts as general counsel to both distressed and thriving businesses, advising them on their business growth, financings, and M&A activity. The process can be complex and uncertain and he helps his clients understand the component pieces of the process. While it is difficult at the outset to predict the final outcome of a restructuring, he works closely with his clients to build a partnership that dramatically increases the chances of a successful result.