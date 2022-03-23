Managing Director

Merrill Private Wealth Management

Asset/Investment Management

Bruce Munster is a principal of the Munster Freeman Group, an advisory practice within Merrill Private Wealth Management in Century City. Munster is entrusted with nearly $3 billion for 55 families and has been instrumental in driving the success of many entrepreneurs, professional entertainers, professional investors, heads of investment banks and private equity firms. His clients trust him to address their personal wealth management concerns related to M&A transactions. Not only this, but he has also garnered several honors as a financial advisor. Munster has earned a solid reputation and trust in the wealth management industry with his diligence, ingenuity, shrewd finance acumen, and personalized approach. Forbes named Munster as one of “America’s Top Wealth Advisors” and Top 250 Advisors in America 2016-2021. Additionally, the Munster Freeman Group was recognized by Barron’s as one of the top 50 Private Wealth Management teams in the US in 2020.