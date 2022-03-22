Managing Director

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Investment Banking

As one of the primary transactional bankers at Objective, Channing Hamlet has personally closed over 25 sell-side transactions over the last five years and countless others throughout his career, ranging in size throughout the lower middle market from $10-250 million. Due to Hamlet’s business development and M&A execution efforts, he has directly influenced tens of millions of dollars in revenue for Objective since his joining. In the past 12 months, Hamlet has closed six M&A transactions and completed numerous valuation engagements. Hamlet has been particularly active in the business services space in the last 12 months. In recent years, he has become an integral part of the Los Angeles M&A market, connecting and building relationships with the majority of the financial advisors and professional service providers of the L.A. area, and advising many of their clients on company exit strategies through sell-side advisory, or business valuation services.