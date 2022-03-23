Managing Director

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Investment Banking

As one of the primary transactional bankers at Objective and his previous firms, Dan Shea has closed countless transactions throughout his career in a wide variety of industries including consumer, manufacturing & distribution, and technology, ranging in size throughout the lower middle market from $10-250 million.

Shea leads Objective’s Business Services, Consumer, and Manufacturing & Distribution Investment Banking Practices. In the last 12 months, Shea has led many transactions. He is currently in the process of advising several large Los Angeles-based clients in the M&D, business services, and consumer spaces. After nearly 30 years of advising, Shea has become an integral part of the Los Angeles M&A market, connecting and building relationships with the majority of the financial advisors and professional service providers of the LA area, and advising many of their clients on company exit strategies through sell-side advisory or expansion through buy-side advisory.