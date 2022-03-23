Chairman of the Board & CEO

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Commercial Banking

As a great-grandson of a pioneer, who rode a horse across the country to seek his fortune, the grandson of a man who started his career cleaning windows and washing sidewalks, and the son of a man who started out operating an elevator, Daniel K. Walker learned early the value of hard work and the virtue of service above self. In a career that has spanned nearly 50 years, Walker has worked in nearly every position throughout the entire bank.

When Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s reins were passed to him in 2002, he was ready. And when the Great Recession crippled not only the banking industry, but also the global economy, he did not flinch or falter. Instead, he relied on a century of tradition and a lifetime of experience to calmly navigate F&M through the rocks and shoals of a disaster to safety and unprecedented growth.