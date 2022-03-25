David J. Iannini

Chairman, President & CEO

William & Henry Associates

Investment Banking

David Iannini has over 30 years of investment banking/ financial experience. He has held senior positions at Salomon Brothers (now Citigroup) in New York and Los Angeles, Schroder Wertheim (now Citigroup), Barrington Associates (now Intrepid) a division of Mitsubishi and Greif & Co. During his career, Iannini has executed over 200 transactions for both large capitalization Fortune 100 public companies. In terms of mergers and acquisitions, Iannini has worked on both domestic and cross-border transactions including the $3 billion sale/restructuring of Security Pacific Asia Bank Ltd. for Bank of America, the $350 million sale of Avon’s Apparel Fashion Division, Textron’s $2 billion acquisition of Cessna, the $2 billion spin-off of Hilton Hotels gaming operations, the $780 million sale of Dobbs Foodservice to Swiss Airlines and the sale of the $1 billion Petrie stake in Toys R Us; among many others.

