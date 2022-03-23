Principal

GHJ

Professional Services

As a principal and leader in GHJ’s Transaction Advisory Services Practice, David Sutton has earned a strong reputation in his field. His top-notch client advisory, thought leadership and oversight in numerous successful transactions have made him a trusted advisor to many. He is a leader for GHJ’s M&A projects and oversees all of GHJ’s cyber security engagements. With more than 15 years of experience he has experience across mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and technology

As leader of GHJ’s COVID-19 Business Disruption Taskforce, Sutton oversaw business disruption response advisory services including cash/flow liquidity challenges, distressed transactions, human capital, insurance/recovery and survival and strategic planning. The initiative assisted clients seeking guidance on how to navigate the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Main Street Lending Programs, PPP loans and SBA loans from application to forgiveness, along with numerous changes to tax laws.