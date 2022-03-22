Senior Wealth Advisor

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

Dustin Gale entered the finance business from the ground up at a teller level in banking while at the University of Arizona. Promoted to a banker, he climbed the corporate ladder at Bank of America. During the financial crisis, he moved to Wells Fargo Private Bank. He then found his home at Kayne Anderson Rudnick. Gale focuses on holistic planning for his clients and sees it as an opportunity to cut through the noise of everyday life and offer his clients constructive guidance. By setting a strategic plan for his clients, Gale feels that he is setting a disciplined approach to allow his clients to go out and enjoy their lives without focusing on that noise. He is committed to spending many hours toward continuing education to stay ahead of the curve in order to remain well-educated and prepared for various client scenarios and to provide proactive advice.